Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting

A neighbor in the area said they heard a woman screaming, “Oh my God, Oh my God. Why was he here? Why was he here?”
By Jennifer Edwards Baker, Tayler Davis and Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University Heights early New Year’s Day, Cincinnati police confirm.

Police and fire units went to the rear of a house in the 600 block of Straight Street in University Heights after a frantic mother called about her son shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Edwin Arrington, 17, was found with a gunshot wound outside of the home, CPD explained around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Arrington died at the scene, police said.

A neighbor in the area said they heard a woman screaming, “Oh my God, Oh my God. Why was he here? Why was he here?”

Dispatchers told police there was a report of a possible shooting with someone’s “life status questionable,” according to initial emergency communication reports.

Straight Street was closed for hours in both directions but has since reopened.

