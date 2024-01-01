Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University Heights early New Year’s Day, Cincinnati police confirm.

Police and fire units went to the rear of a house in the 600 block of Straight Street in University Heights after a frantic mother called about her son shortly after 6 a.m. Monday.

Edwin Arrington, 17, was found with a gunshot wound outside of the home, CPD explained around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Arrington died at the scene, police said.

A neighbor in the area said they heard a woman screaming, “Oh my God, Oh my God. Why was he here? Why was he here?”

Dispatchers told police there was a report of a possible shooting with someone’s “life status questionable,” according to initial emergency communication reports.

Straight Street was closed for hours in both directions but has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.