Video captures more reported street takeovers in Tri-State

Video from Crossroads Church in Oakley shows numerous vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot on New Year's Eve.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a pair of reported street takeovers.

Street takeovers are when people stop traffic to make way for vehicles to do burnouts and donuts on the road.

On New Year’s Eve, two takeovers happened. One was in Reading, and another was in the parking lot of Crossroads Church in Oakley.

Video shows more than two dozen people gathering with their phones in hand to shut down the intersection of Reading and Galbraith Roads.

“We’ve never had this, fortunately, but all my tenants are scared. They were blowing up my phone today saying they’re scared,” said Reading resident Don Lykins. “They didn’t know what it was. There was a lot of noise, people are hanging out of the cars, there was a big crowd here. It was crazy.”

Lykins says he wants to see more done to address the crime issues in Reading.

“I want to see some changes,” Lykins stated. “I want to see some changes about crimes like this, the break-ins, the burglaries. People feel unsafe and this is just part of it.”

Video from Crossroads Church shows dozens of cars filling the parking lot on New Year’s Eve.

As the cars circle light posts and through the lot, people can be seen standing nearby with their phones out.

Street takeovers like the ones in Reading and Oakley appear to be leading to changes at the state level.

House Bill 56 passed the House and has been introduced to the Senate. The bill would create harsher penalties for those involved in street takeovers or dangerous stunt driving.

HB 56 has bi-partisan support and passed the House by a vote of 84 to 6.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

