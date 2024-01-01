Contests
Watch for a Few Flurries

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 4:43 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New Years Day will be mostly cloudy skies and chilly high temperatures in the upper 30s. A few snow flurries will be possible on New Year’s Day; especially in the morning hours.

The first days of 2024 will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds with seasonable temperatures as afternoon highs will be in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s.

There will be a slim chance of rain/snow mix on Wednesday night into Thursday morning; otherwise a dry forecast will be on tap through the rest of the week.

A low pressure system will move into the region on Saturday and will bring some moisture in the Ohio Valley. Right now, it looks like a rain/snow mix that could change over to snow showers Saturday night into Sunday, but it is way too early to talk any specifics. For now, stay tuned to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team as we get closer to the first weekend of 2024!

The outlook going into the first half of January for the Ohio Valley region continues to bring seasonable temperatures but does bring slightly above normal precipitation - so with highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s, there could be a mix of rain and snow entering the middle of the month of January 2024.

