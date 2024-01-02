Contests
27-year-old man shot in Mt. Healthy homicide

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide, according to Mt. Healthy police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Police responded to a report of a report of a vehicle being struck by a bullet while traveling northbound in the 7600 block of Hamilton Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday, both agencies said in a news release.

While they were en route, Curtis Long drove himself to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds but later died.

The incident remains under investigation by both law enforcement agencies.

No arrests or motive were announced overnight.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Tip line at (513) 586-5533, Crime Stoppers at (513) 352-3040, or Mt. Healthy Police Department at (513) 728-3183.

