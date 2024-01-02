Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Damar Hamlin collapse- Looking back at how the story played out

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - January 2, 2023. The Bengals were playing the Bills at Paycor Stadium.

In the first quarter, something horrible happened.

Damar Hamlin was hit, got up, and then collapsed.

We later learned he suffered cardiac arrest.

Hospitalized at UC Medical Center, Hamlin opened his eyes on January 5 and when he woke up he asked the medical staff, “Who won the game?”

Hamlin was released from UCMC and returned to Buffalo on January 9.

People everywhere turned to social media to get updates about what happened and Hamlin’s road to recovery.

Here is a look back from FOX19 Facebook page as events unfolded on January 2.

Bengals-Bills game postponed

LIVE: We're following the developing story of the Bills' Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition at UC Medical Center Monday night https://bit.ly/3X30Uwq

Posted by FOX19 on Monday, January 2, 2023
Bengals-Bills postponed

LIVE: We're following the developing story of the Bills' Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition at UC Medical Center Monday night https://bit.ly/3X30Uwq

Posted by FOX19 on Monday, January 2, 2023
Bengals-Bills postponed

LIVE: We're following the developing story of the Bills' Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition at UC Medical Center Monday night https://bit.ly/3X30Uwq

Posted by FOX19 on Monday, January 2, 2023
Damar Hamlin - Complete coverage

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting
Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
Video from Crossroads Church in Oakley shows numerous vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot...
Video captures more reported street takeovers in Tri-State
Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
Friends and former teammates met at the Boone County Pee Wee football field to run routes and...
Friends, former teammates hold football fundraiser for NKY man killed in crash

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) walks off the field after the Bengals beat...
Ja’Marr Chase remains uncertain for Sunday’s game
Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. (75) runs onto the field prior to an NFL...
Bengals’ Brown Jr. got early Christmas gift after Saturday’s game
Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI...
Bengals great named finalist for 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame
Zac Taylor
Ja’Marr Chase’s status for Sunday remains uncertain, Zac Taylor says