Damar Hamlin collapse- Looking back at how the story played out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - January 2, 2023. The Bengals were playing the Bills at Paycor Stadium.

In the first quarter, something horrible happened.

Damar Hamlin was hit, got up, and then collapsed.

We later learned he suffered cardiac arrest.

Hospitalized at UC Medical Center, Hamlin opened his eyes on January 5 and when he woke up he asked the medical staff, “Who won the game?”

Hamlin was released from UCMC and returned to Buffalo on January 9.

People everywhere turned to social media to get updates about what happened and Hamlin’s road to recovery.

Here is a look back from FOX19 Facebook page as events unfolded on January 2.

Bengals-Bills game postponed LIVE: We're following the developing story of the Bills' Damar Hamlin, who is in critical condition at UC Medical Center Monday night https://bit.ly/3X30Uwq Posted by FOX19 on Monday, January 2, 2023

