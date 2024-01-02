Kentucky lawmakers to discuss 2-year budget plan in 2024 legislative session

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky legislators will return to the Capitol Building on Tuesday to begin their 60-day legislative session for 2024.

The General Assembly will tackle some major topics this year and is tasked with approving a two-year budget.

On Dec. 18, Gov. Andy Beshear revealed his $136.6 billion two-year budget plan, titled Forward, Together, a proposal that focuses heavily on education.

In a U.S. News Best States ranking, Kentucky solidified the No. 32 slot in overall education this past year. Additionally, Gov. Beshear says the Commonwealth ranked 44th in starting teacher pay and 40th in average teacher pay.

Despite his “Education First” funding and investments in previous years, Beshear will not stop there.

“But more must be done. Our children deserve the very best education and all the opportunities coming their way,” the governor said back in December.

To improve Kentucky’s education systems and help parents, Gov. Beshear’s two-year budget plan includes the following:

An 11% raise to all public school employees, which includes teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff, custodians and more.

Fund universal pre-K for Kentucky children who are 4 years old, which will cost the state $172 million annually.

Make two investments in childcare assistance programs: $68 million in fiscal year 2025 and $73 million in fiscal year 2026.

Invest $100 million in State career and technical schools.

“These investments show our commitment to helping relieve the worries that parents face when it comes to their children getting quality care and the best education,” explained Beshear.

The multi-billion-dollar budget also focuses on public infrastructure, such as clean water, high-speed Internet and major road projects.

In addition to voting on a budget plan, the General Assembly will also go over the first round of pre-filed bills on Wednesday.

The first legislative session of 2024 began Tuesday at noon.

