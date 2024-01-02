Man arrested, accused of firing gun at woman in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man accused of firing a gun at a woman in October was indicted by a grand jury last month following his arrest, police say.

Antonio Mathis, 41, was indicted for discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, possession of drugs, trafficking drugs and having weapons while under disability, according to court documents.

A South Cumminsville resident, who declined to be identified, said she had crossed paths with Mathis multiple times and said he was always polite. But his arrest doesn’t come as a surprise after she’s seen the levels of crime in the area.

“Being on the west side of town, in this area, that’s not shocking,” she said. “(You) can’t trust anybody and everybody has a breaking point.”

Mathis was arrested by the Cincinnati Police Department on Dec. 21 near a playground on Hawkins Avenue. He had cocaine and methamphetamine in his pocket, according to a police report.

“It’s supposed to be a safe area for children to play,” she said. “But more often than not there’s just a lot of activity.”

When told Mathis had a previous conviction for felony drug trafficking, the woman who spoke with FOX19 said she wasn’t surprised.

“I’ve seen countless murders,” she said. “I’ve seen countless drug deals, prostitution - I’ve seen everything. It might be surprising in Hyde Park, Oakley or some parts of Delhi or Walnut Hills. But being on the west side of town in this area, that’s not shocking.”

She said the area needs more police along with more resources for families who live in the neighborhood.

“We do have a community officer and he does the best he can,” she said. “But they know what’s over here and the majority of everything that happens over here is because people lack in education, they lack in opportunities and it’s not going to change until somebody decides they want to do something to change it.”

Mathis is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.