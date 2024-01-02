Man exposed himself to shoppers in Eastgate Walmart on Christmas Eve: Police report

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is charged with public indecency after he was accused of exposing himself at the Eastgate Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Timothy Waybright, 22, was arrested five days later on Dec. 29 because he left the store before officers got there, according to the Union Township Police Department report.

An officer said in the report that on Christmas Eve, police were called around 12 p.m. for a man exposing himself inside the store.

A loss prevention officer at Walmart told police she noticed Waybright following and watching a parent and their child throughout the store before the incident happened, the police report reads.

The parent later told the loss prevention officer that they were with their child in the Christmas seasonal aisle when they saw Waybright exposing himself, the police report reads.

The parent did not see what happened, but they said their child pointed out Waybright as he walked away.

Video surveillance did show the parent and child walking down the aisle. The video only showed the suspect’s face and upper torso because it was obscured by a structure, police said.

Waybright was able to be identified as the suspect by a Walmart employee who knows him, an officer explained.

The 22-year-old was arrested and charged on Dec. 29, according to the police report.

