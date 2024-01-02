Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man exposed himself to shoppers in Eastgate Walmart on Christmas Eve: Police report

Timothy Waybright, 22, was arrested five days later on Dec. 29 because he left the store...
Timothy Waybright, 22, was arrested five days later on Dec. 29 because he left the store before officers got there, according to the Union Township Police Department report.(KNOE)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man is charged with public indecency after he was accused of exposing himself at the Eastgate Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Timothy Waybright, 22, was arrested five days later on Dec. 29 because he left the store before officers got there, according to the Union Township Police Department report.

An officer said in the report that on Christmas Eve, police were called around 12 p.m. for a man exposing himself inside the store.

A loss prevention officer at Walmart told police she noticed Waybright following and watching a parent and their child throughout the store before the incident happened, the police report reads.

The parent later told the loss prevention officer that they were with their child in the Christmas seasonal aisle when they saw Waybright exposing himself, the police report reads.

The parent did not see what happened, but they said their child pointed out Waybright as he walked away.

Video surveillance did show the parent and child walking down the aisle. The video only showed the suspect’s face and upper torso because it was obscured by a structure, police said.

Waybright was able to be identified as the suspect by a Walmart employee who knows him, an officer explained.

The 22-year-old was arrested and charged on Dec. 29, according to the police report.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting
Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
Video from Crossroads Church in Oakley shows numerous vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot...
Video captures more reported street takeovers in Tri-State
Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
Friends and former teammates met at the Boone County Pee Wee football field to run routes and...
Friends, former teammates hold football fundraiser for NKY man killed in crash

Latest News

A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
Gloomy weather continues with snow for the weekend
Kentucky Capitol
Kentucky lawmakers to discuss 2-year budget plan in 2024 legislative session
The Cincinnati Bengals show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin before an NFL...
Damar Hamlin posts ‘thank you’ message to thousands of donors