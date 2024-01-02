Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Food from the Heart

Mt. Healthy police investigating shooting death of 26-year-old man

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mt. Healthy Police Department is investigating the death of a man on New Year’s Day.

A 26-year-old man died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a shooting on the 7600 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to a press release.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at around 6 p.m. While police were going to the scene, the victim self-transported to UC Medical Center where he died of a gunshot wound.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Section responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting
Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire
Dog walker Josstin Lantadilla was out for a nighttime walk with two dalmatians, Deanna and...
2 Dalmatians fight off pack of 4 coyotes to protect their dog walker
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone

Latest News

Westwood residents upset after welcome sign damaged
Westwood residents upset after vandals damage neighborhood welcome sign
Antonio Mathis, 41, was arrested in December after he was accused of firing a gun at a woman...
Man arrested, accused of firing gun at woman in South Cumminsville
Kayan Harvin is accused of accidentally shooting a gun on New Year’s Eve, injuring a...
Man admitted to accidentally shooting 1-year-old, police say
Tri-State community center receives video production equipment
Tri-State community center receives video production equipment