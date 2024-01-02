Mt. Healthy police investigating shooting death of 26-year-old man

MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Mt. Healthy Police Department is investigating the death of a man on New Year’s Day.

A 26-year-old man died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after a shooting on the 7600 block of Hamilton Avenue, according to a press release.

Police responded to a report of gunshots at around 6 p.m. While police were going to the scene, the victim self-transported to UC Medical Center where he died of a gunshot wound.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Section responded to the scene to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Mt. Healthy Police Department.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.