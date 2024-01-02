New ‘hotel resort’ type apartment complex nearly complete in Anderson Township

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Work is expected to be completed on a new apartment complex in Anderson Township.

Metropolitan Holdings, a Columbus-based developer, has invested millions in the township.

They bought the Skytop Pavilion Shopping Center and transformed the space into high-quality apartments that will make residents feel like they are on vacation, developers say.

“Obviously, the location being in Anderson Township, it’s an attractive, great community here,” said Metropolitan Holdings founder and CEO Matt Vekasy. “There’s some commercial use close by, just the proximity of downtown Cincinnati. Through the change of retail, a lot of stuff is being sold online now, and that was a failed shopping center.”

Skytop Pavilion Shopping Center is now becoming a 264-apartment complex.

Many complexes have pools, but developers wanted to create a pool you would find at a high-end hotel: cabanas, TVs, fridges and an outdoor kitchen.

In addition to one courtyard, there is another one that features green space, so residents can gather and chill.

“It’s kind of like a hotel resort, to be frank with you,” Vekasy described. “We’ve got a great pool, a resort-style pool with cabanas. We’ve got a full fitness center here. We’ve got a theater center, and we’ve got a business center, as well.”

There is also a community space complete with a game room.

Trustees said research showed them that this type of development was needed in Anderson Township.

“We have always been a predominately single-family bedroom community and we knew in order to compete with other communities, we had to offer different diverse housing,” explained Anderson Township Trustee Josh Gerth. “We haven’t had a new apartment building built in 35 years in Anderson Township, and the first one was a couple of years ago: A small extension of Stonegate Apartments’ 130 units, and that development sold out even before they opened.”

Developers say if you’re looking for a new place to live, stop by and check out all that Skytop Apartments have to offer in person.

The project is expected to be finished in February.

Seventy-two units have already been rented.

