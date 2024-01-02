Contests
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council

A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of impeachment of Mayor Sebastian Ernst.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Mike Schell
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:08 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - The City of Falmouth’s Mayor, Sebastian Ernest, was impeached by city council members during a special meeting on Tuesday.

The council heard a resolution “setting forth the charges forth charges for removal of the Mayor,” the meeting agenda states. He is accused of neglect of office.

All seven members voted in favor of the resolution.

Ernest was not present at the hearing and said in a statement that he was at the hospital with his newborn son.

Tension between Falmouth’s council and Ernst has been brewing for months now after he accused council leaders of covering up corruption.

The mayor has accused the council of resisting all of the improvements he wanted to make to the city, including upgrades to infrastructure, water quality and the electrical system.

Late last year, city leaders approved the hiring of a “special counsel,” an attorney to investigate at a cost to the city of up to $30,000.

The mayor has said he can be removed from office if there is a majority vote from council members, but he would file an appeal.

