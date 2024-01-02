One year ago: Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - “Who won the game?”

These were the first words Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said from his ICU bed at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts, a UC Health surgeon.

It has been one year since 24-year-old Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field at Paycor Stadium.

What was a big game - an exciting match-up between two well-ranked teams - turned into fear, anxiety and much more after Hamlin collapsed during the Bengals-Bills game. Now, it is one of the most remarkable stories in sports history.

Watch the videos below for more on Hamlin’s recovery.

