P.G. Sittenfeld to report to federal prison in Kentucky on Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld is due to report to a federal prison in Kentucky sometime on Tuesday to begin serving his sentence for public corruption-related charges.

The 39-year-old East Walnut Hills resident was sentenced to 16 months in prison for his July 2022 conviction on charges of bribery and attempted extortion.

He is one of three former Cincinnati council members arrested in 2020 and convicted on federal public corruption charges in a series of cases federal authorities launched in 2017.

Sittenfeld was facing up to 10 years for a bribery conviction and up to 20 years for attempted extortion, U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker said after Sittenfeld’s trial ended.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole said he took into consideration Sittenfeld’s work in the community while he was on the city council and reduced his sentence from the guidelines because of it.

Now, Sittenfeld will be admitted to the Federal Correctional Institution, a minimum-security prison in Ashland in Ashland in northeastern Kentucky, about 2.5 hours away from Cincinnati.

The male prison houses 1,283 inmates, according to its website. making

It has an adjacent minimum-security satellite camp that provides inmate labor for the main prison and off-site work programs.

The prison was once listed on Forbes Magazine’s “10 Cushiest Prisons” but its orientation handbook online says inmates must wake up at 6 a.m., do chores like make their beds and mopping their cell floors and work in a job assignment.

Following time in prison, Sittenfeld will have one year of supervised release, the judge ordered.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys recently asked a federal appeals court to overturn his conviction.

He was accused of promising to support, perform “official acts,” and “deliver the votes” to help the development of a property with sports betting at 435 Elm Street across from the Duke Energy Convention Center in Downtown Cincinnati in exchange for $40,000 in donations to his political action fund (PAC), federal court records show.

Sittenfeld’s indictment says he solicited the money in exchange for his support to develop the Elm Street property, which former Cincinnati Bengals player turned developer, Chinedum Ndukwe, envisioned as a hotel and office complex with apartments and a restaurant.

Sittenfeld’s attorneys have repeatedly said his indictment actually proved he did not commit a quid pro quo.

He has always been pro-development, his actions are all perfectly legal and this is typical business conducted by politicians, according to his defense.

Sittenfeld spends his days now caring for his two young sons while his wife works, according to his sentencing memo.

He also helps out his widowed mother and wants to devote the time he has been spending assisting his legal team to pro bono legal work to help others, court records show.

