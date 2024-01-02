Contests
Quiet weather until the weekend

Snow showers likely Saturday
By Ashley Smith
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds will begin to break late today. It will still be chilly. High 39. Tonight will be dry and cool. Low 29. We expect dry weather tomorrow with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s. There is a chance for a light, wintry mix late tomorrow evening but it won’t be enough to cause issues.

We should see more sunshine Thursday and Friday with a mix of sun and clouds.

Snow is likely Saturday with the possibility for an accumulating snow event. As of now it looks like we could see a couple inches of snow fall throughout the day. Snow will begin early in the morning and continue through the afternoon, ending in the early evening hours. There is still a lot of time between now and Saturday for the models to change factors that could lead to a big swing in timing, temperatures, and totals. As of now I would simply keep in mind that we have a good chance for snow with the possibility of an accumulating snow event. We will know the timing and totals and type of precipitation more clearing in the coming days.

Sunday will feature the chance for rain and snow throughout much of the day. That precipitation could be around during the Bengals game.

Next week will be active again with storms possible Tuesday and snow Wednesday. Stay tuned!

