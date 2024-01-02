Contests
Slightly Warmer Tuesday Afternoon

Watching for the chance of wet snow developing Saturday, accumulation possible.
Frank's First Alert Video Forecast
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Slow clearing will take place Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions by late afternoon. Look for a daytime high near 40 degrees.

Clouds increase again Wednesday as a cold front arrives during evening. Thursday will be colder behind the front as the sky clears, with highs in the upper 30s.

We are watching the possibility for a wet snow event that could set up for Saturday. Temperatures and position  of the low are still too early to pinpoint, if we see more wet snow or more rain. We are watching it though.

The outlook going into the first half of January for the Ohio Valley region continues to bring seasonable temperatures but does bring slightly above normal precipitation - so with highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s, there could be a mix of rain and snow entering the middle of the month of January 2024.

Beyond the next two weeks, models are indicating that we may see a gradual warming trend relative to normal.

