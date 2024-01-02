Contests
Snow possible this weekend

Overnight Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Slow clearing will take place Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy conditions by late afternoon, according to the FOX19 NOW Weather Team.

Look for a daytime high near 40 degrees.

Clouds will increase again on Wednesday as a cold front arrives during the evening.

Thursday will be colder behind the front as the sky clears.

Highs will be in the upper 30s.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.

Temperatures and the position of the low are still too early to pinpoint if we see more wet snow or more rain.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team will continue to closely watch this system throughout the week and continuously update your forecast as Saturday approaches.

Overall, the outlook going into the first half of January for the Ohio Valley region will continue to bring seasonable temperatures and slightly above-normal precipitation.

So, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the upper 20s, there could be a mix of rain and snow entering the middle of January.

Beyond the next two weeks, models are indicating that we may see a gradual warming trend relative to normal.

