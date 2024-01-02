Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council

FALMOUTH, Ky. (WXIX) - Falmouth Mayor Sebastian Ernst was impeached by city council members during a special meeting Tuesday.

Ernst was sworn into office on Dec. 30, 2022. After spending a year and two days as the city’s leader, Ernst is out as mayor.

Retired Pendleton County judge Robert McGinnis took the roll call Tuesday with all seven council members saying “yes” to impeaching Ernst.

Ernest was not present at the hearing and said in a statement that he was at the hospital with his newborn son.

Falmouth city council votes unanimously to impeach mayor Sebastian Ernest on charges of neglect of office. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/KBXyQcGbnK — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) January 2, 2024

Tension between Falmouth’s council and Ernst had been brewing for months now after he accused council leaders of covering up corruption.

The mayor accused the council of resisting all of the improvements he wanted to make to the city, including upgrades to infrastructure, water quality and the electrical system.

Late last year, city leaders approved the hiring of a “special counsel,” an attorney to investigate at a cost to the city of up to $30,000.

The council’s attorney says Ernst attempted to extort council member Robert Pettit into resignation and that Ernst used his personal Facebook page to conduct city business while offering a deal on some real estate he owned.

Jennifer Ernst said her son is not fazed by the ouster.

“He’ll get back in there again,” Sebastian Ernst’s mom declared. “He was voted in by the people. The people want him.”

Jennifer Ernst also made a prediction about the city council.

“They’ll all be out this November,” she said. “Guarantee it. I’ll get them. They’ll be all out. We’ll have all new council members this November. I’ll be sure of that because I have pull in this town myself because I’m very well known. They’ll all be out this November.”

Sebastian Ernst’s career in local politics is not done if he chooses.

He is impeached, but not criminally charged, therefore, he is eligible to mount a campaign and run again for Falmouth mayor in the fall.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.