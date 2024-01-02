Contests
Westwood residents upset after vandals damage neighborhood welcome sign

By Simone Jameson
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Residents in Westwood are angry after vandals damaged a neighborhood welcome sign.

Around two dozen volunteers, local business owners and non-profit leaders spent around a month restoring the sign in October.

“It was pretty devastating for us,” resident Kelly Hibbett said. “It was an insult to all of the people who gave up all of their time.”

At least two of the light fixtures around the sign were uprooted and destroyed sometime in December, according to multiple reports received by the Cincinnati Police Department.

The sign, which is at the corner of Harrison and Boudinot avenues, was installed in 2005.

“The whole neighborhood association was involved with it,” Hibbett said. “Sealing the top edge of the stone, pulling out all of the weeds - lastly we put in two lights so people can see as they’re entering Westwood. It looked really good for about three weeks.”

Hibbett said she hoped whoever did the damage would come forward and help repair the sign.

