3 remain hospitalized after New Year’s Day fire in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two women, including one who is 24 and pregnant, and a 2-year-old all remain in critical condition at hospitals after they were rushed there from a fire early New Year’s Day, Colerain Township fire officials say.

The pregnant woman was moved to a labor and delivery room on Tuesday.

The 2-year-old was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. The pregnant woman and another who is 51 years old are at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to the department.

Colerain Township fire officials their crews and ones from North College Hill were on the scene within four minutes of being called at 3:15 a.m. to the fire at a West Galbraith Road apartment complex.

The smoke was so thick, they said they had to use a thermal imaging camera to find the toddler and a 51-year-old woman inside a bedroom. The door to the room was closed, containing the smoke and fire and slowing its spread.

By 3:25 a.m., crews rescued all three fire victims from the complex, the fire department said Tuesday. The department did not say where the pregnant woman was found.

At the scene on Monday, Batallion Chief Tim Beach said all three were taken to trauma units for the treatment of burns.

Another 22 people are displaced and being assisted by the American Red Cross, an agency spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday.

The rescue might have taken longer if not for the help and instincts of one resident, Justin Smith, fire officials say.

Smith went door-to-door while calling 911, according to a recording of his 911 call released to FOX19 NOW.

One Hamilton County dispatcher told him on the call he was her “hero.”

He stayed in the building, desperately knocking on doors trying to wake his neighbors up and evacuate them.

“The young lady said a baby was in the apartment still,” Smith recalled in an interview on Tuesday.

“I tried to cover my face up, tried to go in there as much as I could, and came back out and was saying the fire department would get ‘em.”

Smith said he lives in the apartment above where the fire started.

He happened to be awake at 3 a.m. when he said he smelled what he thought was burning plastic.

That prompted him to knock on doors among the billowing smoke, trying to get people out.

“The presence of mind to see that something was happening and jump into action and bang on those doors and get everyone else out of that building, I think is incredible,” said Battalion Chief Eric Dauer.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

