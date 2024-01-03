Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash caused a car to split in two on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Anderson Township on Beechmont Avenue at Five Mile Road.

All lanes of Beechmont Avenue are closed from Five Mile to Salem roads.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s vehicle is on scene.

Forest Hills School District sent a message to families about the crash and that it could cause a delay in students’ arrival time.

At this time, we expect these lanes to be closed for the majority of the afternoon, which will likely result in delays for students traveling home by bus. Please be prepared for some delays as we work to navigate alternate routes and potential traffic backups. Due to the location of the incident and potential impact to various bus routes, this may cause delays for multiple routes across the district.

Details as to what happened and who is involved are unknown at this time.

