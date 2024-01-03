Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash caused a car to split in two on Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened in Anderson Township on Beechmont Avenue at Five Mile Road.

All lanes of Beechmont Avenue are closed from Five Mile to Salem roads.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s vehicle is on scene.

Forest Hills School District sent a message to families about the crash and that it could cause a delay in students’ arrival time.

Details as to what happened and who is involved are unknown at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday
Middletown High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tri-State school in mourning after teacher passes away
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council

Latest News

United States' Miles Robinson looks to pass the ball against Panama during the first half of a...
What to know about Miles Robinson, top MLS free agent and FC Cincinnati’s newest player
Getting creative in the kitchen this year
Getting creative in the kitchen this year
Becoming a better party host in 2024
Becoming a better party host in 2024
Dan Hils, who recently retired from the Cincinnati FOP, enlisted in the Army back in 1984.
Military helped Dan Hils find path to serving Cincinnati, police