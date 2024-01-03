Contests
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to announce efforts to address rise in antisemitism

Holocaust museum to announce efforts to address rise in antisemitism
By Jordan Vilines
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Holocaust and Humanity Center is allowing free admission into the museum at Union Terminal to help combat antisemitism.

There has been a recent spike in prejudice since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The organization’s data indicates that between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7, there have been 2,031 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., a 337% increase from the 465 occurrences that happened in 2022 during the same time. The ADL has been tracking antisemitic events since 1979.

Many leaders say education is the first step to eradicating prejudice and that is exactly what this new initiative will attempt to do.

Visitors will hear the stories of those who survived one of the world’s most horrific events, but they will also read about those who lost their lives. Some of these stories will be told by local Holocaust survivors.

More details will be announced Wednesday around 10 a.m.

FOX19 NOW will update this story shortly after.

