Cincinnati Holocaust museum announces efforts to address rise in antisemitism

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust and Humanity Center is allowing free admission into the museum at Union Terminal until the end of January to help combat antisemitism through.

There has been a recent spike in prejudice since Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

The organization’s data indicates that between Oct. 7 and Dec. 7, there have been 2,031 antisemitic incidents in the U.S., a 337% increase from the 465 occurrences that happened in 2022 during the same time. The ADL has been tracking antisemitic events since 1979.

In addition, a recent report from The Economist says that 1-in-5 Americans believe the Holocaust was a myth.

Many leaders say education is the first step to eradicating prejudice and that is exactly what this new initiative will attempt to do.

Visitors will hear the stories of those who survived and those who died in one of the world’s most horrific events and learn about the history of antisemitism with the new Origins exhibit.

Dehumanizing rhetoric and framing have created a climate where it’s easy to lose track of our own humanity, as well as the humanity of others. At the Holocaust & Humanity Center, lessons from history illuminate a pathway forward by warning of the dangers of hate and inspiring us to be upstanders by embracing our shared humanity. As we prepare to observe International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, what better way to commemorate this history and rededicate ourselves to the work of humanity than by taking a morning or afternoon to visit — free of charge. Our team is ready to answer your questions, and we encourage you to engage with this history and be inspired to leverage your unique strengths to be an upstander.

Regular ticketing fees apply for all other museums at Union Terminal.

The Holocaust & Humanity Center is open Thursdays through Mondays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

