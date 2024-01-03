Contests
Clouds Increase Wednesday Afternoon

First Alert Weather Day Saturday: Rain and snow develop.
First Alert Video Forecast
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for clouds to increase out ahead of a cold front Wednesday afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the low 40s. Then breezy Wednesday night into Thursday, as temperatures drop back into the upper 30s.

We stay dry until Saturday morning, before wet  and slushy snow develops. It will be a First Alert Weather Day on Saturday from dawn through the evening hours.

While it’s too early for accumulation numbers, we do expect accumulation of wet snow across the area. The temperature will play a key role as a slight change could bring more of a mix or more snow. This will be a game time decision, depending on the temperature. While I do think we see snow accumulation, we may dial back or dial up just depending on the temperature.

This will continue with a mix possible into Sunday. Updates as we get closer.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

