First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday

First Alert Video Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wet, slushy snow and colder air are coming to the Tri-State on Saturday.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared it a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening.

While it’s too early for accumulation numbers, the snow is expected to accumulate and continue with a wintry mix of snow and rain into Sunday.

The temperature will play a key role as a slight change could bring more of a mix or more snow, the Weather Team says.

They will continue to update the forecast as the weekend approaches.

IMPORTANT FACTORS:

  • Air temperatures will remain at or warmer than freezing through the event
  • Road surface temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s
  • Road sub-surface temperatures are warm and heat will flow to the surface to help melt the snow
  • Roadway accumulations will be temporary where snow fall steadily until melting can catch up with the snowfall.
  • Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning most areas will be warmer than freezing but some slick spots could develop.

A second system will arrive with mostly rain and a few flakes for the Bengals game onSunday.

With temperatures in the 30s, the final game of the season could very well be wet and cold.

