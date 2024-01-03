First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wet, slushy snow and colder air are coming to the Tri-State on Saturday.

The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared it a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening.

While it’s too early for accumulation numbers, the snow is expected to accumulate and continue with a wintry mix of snow and rain into Sunday.

The temperature will play a key role as a slight change could bring more of a mix or more snow, the Weather Team says.

They will continue to update the forecast as the weekend approaches.

FIRST ALERT!! Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day with the chance for an accumulating snow event. It is too soon to tell totals and details on timing but it is looking like this could have an impact on the roads in the Tri-State. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/U0y3z7Q2TH — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) January 2, 2024

IMPORTANT FACTORS:

Air temperatures will remain at or warmer than freezing through the event

Road surface temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s

Road sub-surface temperatures are warm and heat will flow to the surface to help melt the snow

Roadway accumulations will be temporary where snow fall steadily until melting can catch up with the snowfall.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning most areas will be warmer than freezing but some slick spots could develop.

A second system will arrive with mostly rain and a few flakes for the Bengals game onSunday.

With temperatures in the 30s, the final game of the season could very well be wet and cold.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.