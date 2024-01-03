First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wet, slushy snow and colder air are coming to the Tri-State on Saturday.
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team has declared it a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening.
While it’s too early for accumulation numbers, the snow is expected to accumulate and continue with a wintry mix of snow and rain into Sunday.
The temperature will play a key role as a slight change could bring more of a mix or more snow, the Weather Team says.
They will continue to update the forecast as the weekend approaches.
IMPORTANT FACTORS:
- Air temperatures will remain at or warmer than freezing through the event
- Road surface temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s
- Road sub-surface temperatures are warm and heat will flow to the surface to help melt the snow
- Roadway accumulations will be temporary where snow fall steadily until melting can catch up with the snowfall.
- Overnight Saturday into Sunday morning most areas will be warmer than freezing but some slick spots could develop.
A second system will arrive with mostly rain and a few flakes for the Bengals game onSunday.
With temperatures in the 30s, the final game of the season could very well be wet and cold.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.
Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.