Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year

Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire of the year. (Source: WITN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:57 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A North Carolina woman started the new year by becoming Powerball’s first millionaire winner of the year.

Pamela Bradshaw’s big win occurred just after midnight when she won the Powerball First Millionaire of the Year drawing during “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” on ABC.

The Powerball promotion involved the North Carolina Education Lottery and 22 other state lotteries.

“I’m so blessed, I’m so blessed,” Bradshaw said after winning the drawing.

According to lottery officials, Bradshaw’s good luck began with a second-chance drawing where she won a VIP trip to New York City and became one of five Powerball players chosen nationally for a chance to win the $1 million drawing.

“I cried on the plane ride, and I cried at the Statue of Liberty,” she told lottery officials. “It’s just been so incredible.”

Bradshaw said she plans to buy a new house with her winnings.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A homicide investigation is underway after one person was shot and killed in University...
Teen killed in University Heights New Year’s Day shooting
Jakari Thompson
18-year-old woman killed in New Year’s Eve shooting in Roselawn
Video from Crossroads Church in Oakley shows numerous vehicles doing donuts in the parking lot...
Video captures more reported street takeovers in Tri-State
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Three people, including a child, were taken to hospitals with burns, and up to 20 residents...
3 rushed to hospitals with burns from apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims and backlash from an...
Harvard president resigns after controversy
P.G. Sittenfeld, former Cincinnati City Council member, walks out to a car after being...
P.G. Sittenfeld in custody of federal prison in Kentucky
The Treasury Building in Washington, on May 4, 2021. The U.S. Treasury has announced that the...
US national debt hits record $34 trillion as Congress gears up for funding fight