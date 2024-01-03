Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

‘I’m still in shock!’ Woman nearly passes out after winning lottery

A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won...
A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (Gray News) – A woman in Virginia told lottery officials she nearly passed out when she learned she had won $150,000 in the Dec. 16 Powerball drawing.

“I’m still in shock!” Teresa Seamon said.

She chose her numbers by using important family dates and matched four of the first five winning numbers, plus the Powerball number.

Normally, that wins $50,000, but Seamon spent an extra dollar for Power Play which tripled her prize.

The winning numbers in that drawing were 3-9-10-20-62, and the Powerball number was 25.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday
Middletown High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tri-State school in mourning after teacher passes away
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council

Latest News

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
Former President Donald Trump asks Maine court to overturn the secretary of state’s decision...
Ballot battle: Donald Trump files appeal in Maine
Seasonal virus activity is surging across the U.S. and some health experts expect even bigger...
Respiratory virus activity surging across the US
Colorado police say they arrested a burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber to...
Burglar busted while attempting to use Uber as getaway driver, police say