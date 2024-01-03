Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Indiana man arrested for molesting children in Jefferson County, police say

Waylon J. Schlichtkrull was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023 in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Waylon J. Schlichtkrull was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023 in Jefferson County, Indiana.(Photo provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - Police in Indiana arrested a man on charges of child molestation and child exploitation on New Year’s Eve.

Waylon J. Schlichtkrull, 37, was arrested after a search warrant was served on an address in rural Jefferson County, according to the Indiana State Police.

In a press release, the ISP said it served a search warrant at a rural address in Jefferson County, where an “investigation indicated that he had engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile female on multiple occasions.”

Schlichtkrull was arrested and taken into custody during a traffic stop. He’s currently in the Jefferson County Jail pending his arraignment.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
Snow possible this weekend
Middletown High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tri-State school in mourning after teacher passes away
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide,...
27-year-old man shot in Mt. Healthy homicide

Latest News

Woman speaks out after man accused of exposing himself at gas station
Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself in Norwood
A new Ohio social media law will go into effect on Jan. 15, requiring companies to get...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted voices support for new social media law
Toledo police lights
Woman injured during carjacking in Butler County, police say
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast