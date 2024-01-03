Indiana man arrested for molesting children in Jefferson County, police say

VERSAILLES, Ind. (WXIX) - Police in Indiana arrested a man on charges of child molestation and child exploitation on New Year’s Eve.

Waylon J. Schlichtkrull, 37, was arrested after a search warrant was served on an address in rural Jefferson County, according to the Indiana State Police.

In a press release, the ISP said it served a search warrant at a rural address in Jefferson County, where an “investigation indicated that he had engaged in sexual contact with a juvenile female on multiple occasions.”

Schlichtkrull was arrested and taken into custody during a traffic stop. He’s currently in the Jefferson County Jail pending his arraignment.

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.

