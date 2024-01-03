Contests
Kentucky Capitol evacuated due to bomb threat

The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning, the second day of this year’s legislative session.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Capitol had to be evacuated Wednesday morning, the second day of this year’s legislative session.

State officials say the Kentucky Secretary of State’s Office received a bomb threat.

Officials say the email sent to the Secretary of State’s Office claimed a bomb was in the building.

Governor Beshear shared on social media that everyone is safe.

We’re told the all-clear has been given, and the Capitol building has reopened to the public.

Kentucky is just one of several states to receive a threat. State Capitols in Connecticut, Michigan, Georgia and Mississippi were also evacuated for similar threats.

