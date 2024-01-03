Man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen during home break-in

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man will spend at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 crime.

Tyler Garrett could spend as much as 17 years in jail, according to Hamilton County court records. He pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, documents show.

On Aug. 14, 2021, Garrett broke into a home where a 17-year-old was asleep on the downstairs couch, Joe Deters said at the time when he was Hamilton County prosecutor.

Garrett held the teen at gunpoint as he raped her, Deters explained.

The accused then forced the teen upstairs and into the homeowner’s bedroom and woke them up.

Deters said Garrett then took the rape victim, the homeowner and another teenager downstairs, where he held them at gunpoint, forcing them to the ground.

Garrett demanded money, which the victims said they did not have, Deters previously explained.

Garrett then forced the three victims into a car and made the homeowner drive to a different location, according to Deters.

Tyler Garrett was indicted on charges of rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, Deters announced Friday. (WXIX)

When he left, Garrett took the teenage rape victim’s bedding with him, the then-prosecutor said.

DNA from the rape kit came back as a match for Garrett’s DNA, Deters said. Garrett previously served five years in jail for burglary and robbery convictions, according to Deters.

The 25-year-old Garrett was located in Alabama and extradited to Hamilton County.

Deters credited the Cincinnati Police Department with solving the crime.

“If not for the work of the Cincinnati Police Department, this piece of human garbage would continue to victimize people in our community,” Deters said. “Who knows what he had been doing before he was apprehended.”

