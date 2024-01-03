Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man sentenced after pleading guilty to raping teen during home break-in

Man accused of raping teen at gunpoint during home break-in
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Video from previous coverage.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man will spend at least 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2021 crime.

Tyler Garrett could spend as much as 17 years in jail, according to Hamilton County court records. He pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, documents show.

On Aug. 14, 2021, Garrett broke into a home where a 17-year-old was asleep on the downstairs couch, Joe Deters said at the time when he was Hamilton County prosecutor.

Garrett held the teen at gunpoint as he raped her, Deters explained.

The accused then forced the teen upstairs and into the homeowner’s bedroom and woke them up.

Deters said Garrett then took the rape victim, the homeowner and another teenager downstairs, where he held them at gunpoint, forcing them to the ground.

Garrett demanded money, which the victims said they did not have, Deters previously explained.

Garrett then forced the three victims into a car and made the homeowner drive to a different location, according to Deters.

Tyler Garrett was indicted on charges of rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, Deters...
Tyler Garrett was indicted on charges of rape, aggravated burglary and kidnapping, Deters announced Friday.(WXIX)

When he left, Garrett took the teenage rape victim’s bedding with him, the then-prosecutor said.

DNA from the rape kit came back as a match for Garrett’s DNA, Deters said. Garrett previously served five years in jail for burglary and robbery convictions, according to Deters.

The 25-year-old Garrett was located in Alabama and extradited to Hamilton County.

Deters credited the Cincinnati Police Department with solving the crime.

“If not for the work of the Cincinnati Police Department, this piece of human garbage would continue to victimize people in our community,” Deters said. “Who knows what he had been doing before he was apprehended.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday
Middletown High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tri-State school in mourning after teacher passes away
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council

Latest News

Dan Hils, who recently retired from the Cincinnati FOP, enlisted in the Army back in 1984.
Military helped Dan Hils find path to serving Cincinnati, police
After a four-month closure due to COVID-19, Cincinnati Museum Center and the Nancy & David...
Cincinnati Holocaust museum announces efforts to address rise in antisemitism
Virgil Stewart (left) and Latoya Dale (right)
NKY woman to be sentenced in ‘senseless’ slaying of 60-year-old man
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation