Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman said her instincts kicked in and kept her safe when she was confronted with a man exposing himself at a gas station.

Nicholas Derbyshire, 35, was arrested and charged in December with public indecency, months after he was accused of exposing himself at a gas station in Norwood, according to court documents.

“I had the weirdest feeling that something bad was going to happen,” said the woman who called the police. “I saw the guy walking towards me and I noticed that he had exposed himself. He had already exposed himself as he was walking toward me.”

The woman, who declined to be identified, said she immediately jumped into her car and drove off.

“I was living by myself at the time so it was scary for me,” she said. “I didn’t know where he went. He could of followed my car - anything.”

She said she had a feeling she wasn’t the first person the man had approached exposed, so she called the Norwood Police Department and filed a report.

“You don’t do that just one time,” she said. “I feel like if you’re doing something like that you think you can get away with it or have in the past.”

According to police reports, Derbyshire was accused of exposing himself outside of Club Pilates in Norwood in April.

She said she had a fear of leaving her house for a while, especially at night. She was also afraid of going outdoors alone.

“It’s just so fresh in my mind,” she said. “Like you replay it happening to you over and over.”

She said she now tells other women to trust their instincts when out in public and don’t feel like they’re being paranoid if they have bad feelings or experience anxiety. She also encouraged women to buy pepper spray.

