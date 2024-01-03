Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself in Norwood

Woman speaks out after man accused of exposing himself at gas station
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman said her instincts kicked in and kept her safe when she was confronted with a man exposing himself at a gas station.

Nicholas Derbyshire, 35, was arrested and charged in December with public indecency, months after he was accused of exposing himself at a gas station in Norwood, according to court documents.

“I had the weirdest feeling that something bad was going to happen,” said the woman who called the police. “I saw the guy walking towards me and I noticed that he had exposed himself. He had already exposed himself as he was walking toward me.”

The woman, who declined to be identified, said she immediately jumped into her car and drove off.

“I was living by myself at the time so it was scary for me,” she said. “I didn’t know where he went. He could of followed my car - anything.”

She said she had a feeling she wasn’t the first person the man had approached exposed, so she called the Norwood Police Department and filed a report.

“You don’t do that just one time,” she said. “I feel like if you’re doing something like that you think you can get away with it or have in the past.”

According to police reports, Derbyshire was accused of exposing himself outside of Club Pilates in Norwood in April.

She said she had a fear of leaving her house for a while, especially at night. She was also afraid of going outdoors alone.

“It’s just so fresh in my mind,” she said. “Like you replay it happening to you over and over.”

She said she now tells other women to trust their instincts when out in public and don’t feel like they’re being paranoid if they have bad feelings or experience anxiety. She also encouraged women to buy pepper spray.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
Snow possible this weekend
Middletown High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tri-State school in mourning after teacher passes away
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide,...
27-year-old man shot in Mt. Healthy homicide

Latest News

A new Ohio social media law will go into effect on Jan. 15, requiring companies to get...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted voices support for new social media law
Waylon J. Schlichtkrull was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023 in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Indiana man arrested for molesting children in Jefferson County, police say
Toledo police lights
Woman injured during carjacking in Butler County, police say
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast