Military helped Dan Hils find path to serving Cincinnati, police

Dan Hils, who recently retired from the Cincinnati FOP, enlisted in the Army back in 1984.
Dan Hils, who recently retired from the Cincinnati FOP, enlisted in the Army back in 1984.(WXIX)
By Tricia Macke
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A military background helped lead a man to become a leader for police in Cincinnati.

Many know Dan Hils as the former president of Cincinnati’s Fraternal Order of Police.

While he spent most of his career serving the people of Cincinnati, that was not always the plan.

“I thought I wanted to be a Forest Ranger, but while serving as a military policeman, I changed my mind,” Hils explained.

He enlisted in the Army back in 1984.

The plan at the time was to serve long enough to save up money for college. It did not take him long to become passionate about his role and the people he was helping.

“You learn not to be judgmental; you learn to listen to every side of the story and see if you can solve a problem,” Hils said.

After about two and a half years in the Army, Hils moved back home to work as a police sergeant for the Cincinnati Police Department.

He went on to do that for 30 years.

In 2016, he was voted president of Cincinnati’s Fraternal Order of Police to provide support for local officers.

“I want them with that mindset that there will be somebody backing me if I have to do the ultimate - if I have to use deadly force,” Hils said of his role as FOP president. “I want to know that somebody is there and that I know who that person is.”

Hils comes from a military background.

His father enlisted in the Navy during World War II. Two of his brothers also served in the Army.

While he is no longer in the service, Hils says it is important to him to continue to support American troops.

“When we’d have a local serviceman killed, I would try to make those funerals or be near those funerals, like the lining the streets, things like that,” Hils explained.

In December of 2023, Hils retired from the FOP.

