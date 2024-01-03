Contests
NKY woman to be sentenced in ‘senseless’ slaying of 60-year-old man

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman is set to be sentenced Wednesday in what prosecutors have said is the “senseless” slaying of a 60-year-old grandfather of seven.

Virgil Stewart had just $6 on him when he was gunned down during a robbery as he walked home from his job in Covington in August 2022, according to a police interrogation video.

Latoya Dale, 31, recently pleaded guilty to charges of complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.

Kenton County prosecutors are recommending the judge sentence her to 20 years in prison.

Her sentencing is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in Kenton County Circuit Court.

Dale is the third person to admit a role in connection with Stewart’s death.

Zachary Holden, 21, admitted to shooting Stewart earlier this year. He pleaded guilty to charges of murder and first-degree robbery and was sentenced to life in prison.

Brooke Shepard, 26. who lent her SUV to Dale and Holden, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation of robbery, admitting she was aware of plans to commit a robbery.

An interrogation video of detectives questioning Dale played a key part in the convictions, according to court documents.

Holden and Dale had planned to rob drug dealers, but Holden became frustrated when a dealer didn’t show, the records show.

So they decided to rob the first person they came across, who was Stewart, investigators say.

