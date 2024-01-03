Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted voices support for new social media law

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted voiced support Tuesday for a new social media law that would require companies to get parental permission before allowing children on their platforms.

The Social Media Parental Notification Act will go into effect on Jan. 15 and require platforms to get the permission of parents before anyone under 16 can join a social media platform.

“They’re subject to fines and sanctions from the state of Ohio,” Husted said.

Husted said the law is a first step in taking on the problems social media is causing children, whether it’s exposing them to online predators or bullying. He said psychologists and counselors could dedicate their entire practices to fighting the effects of social media on children and the need would still need to be filled.

“I met with one child psychiatrist who told me he has an entire practice set up and he could take more patients but he’s full,” Husted said. “Full of students who have social disorders because of addiction to gaming and social media platforms.”

Husted said other states have passed similar laws in other states, but were met by opposition from digital companies.

“In other states, they have sued and judges have given injunctions that have prohibited these laws from going into place,” Husted said. “We hope that will not happen in Ohio and if it does we will take an aggressive response to it.”

Husted said the law will only impact minors who set up accounts after the law goes into effect.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.