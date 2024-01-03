Oxford police looking into why viral surveillance video wasn’t part of review

OXFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Oxford Police Department released a statement Wednesday saying it was investigating why surveillance camera video wasn’t part of a review of the arrest of a Miami University student that went viral on TikTok.

The department said it would also ask the Butler County Proseutor’s Office to conduct an external investigation into the actions of its officers.

Devin Johnson, 20, was arrested at Brick Street bar in Oxford on Nov. 18. Surveillance camera video from the bar appeared to show Blauvelt striking Johnson at one point while attempting to restrain him.

Oxford Police Chief John A. Jones said the department was investigating why the video wasn’t part of a use-of-force report that was signed by a supervisor on the day of the arrest and by Jones on Dec. 1.

“Part of the investigation will seek to determine why video evidence was not examined during the initial administrative review of the use of force by the Chief of Police,” Jones said. “We remain committed to transparency, professionalism and constant improvement in our services while (having) an ongoing dialogue with community stakeholders as we work towards rebuilding that trust.”

Johnson’s attorney, Ryan Agee, called for the department to bring in outside investigators in a statement on Dec. 29.

Video of the arrest was posted on TikTok by a woman who said she was a relative of Johnson’s

A police report said a manager at the bar said Johnson had entered through a side gate and didn’t have his ID checked. When Johnson was confronted, the manager said he refused to leave and pushed the manager, which led to a struggle.

Blauvelt wrote in his statement that he was working detail at the bar when he saw three employees struggling with Johnson. He said he jumped in and gave Johnson three commands. When Johnson didn’t listen, he used “three upper body strikes” to try to gain compliance. Blauvelt said Johnson kept refusing and resisting so he used two knee strikes to get him into handcuffs.

Jones asked for the public to reserve judgment on the incident until “all the facts are known.”

“We appreciate those community stakeholders, such as the Oxford NAACP, who met with us today and are engaging in productive discussions with our police division and city leaders. I also want to thank those who have taken the time to express their concerns over this incident.”

The department announced on Dec. 24 that Blauvelt was placed on paid administrative leave while the department investigates the arrest.

