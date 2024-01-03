WATCH: Person runs out of Milford bar with stolen Tee Higgins cutout
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A bar in Milford is looking for the person who ran out the door with their cardboard cutout of Bengals’ star Tee Higgins.
Mainstreet Social posted video on Facebook of the person darting out the door on Dec. 26 around 11:15 p.m.
The video shows several people who appear to be waiting for the person who eventually comes running out.
Mainstreet Social’s Facebook post says the person ran out the door with the Higgins cardboard cutout.
