WATCH: Person runs out of Milford bar with stolen Tee Higgins cutout

MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - A bar in Milford is looking for the person who ran out the door with their cardboard cutout of Bengals’ star Tee Higgins.

Mainstreet Social posted video on Facebook of the person darting out the door on Dec. 26 around 11:15 p.m.

The video shows several people who appear to be waiting for the person who eventually comes running out.

Mainstreet Social’s Facebook post says the person ran out the door with the Higgins cardboard cutout.

Caught in the cutout kidnapping of Tee Higgins If you know these people please inform them they have been caught stealing our Tee Higgins cutout and we would like it back ASAP. Police involvement will happen. We have more videos and credit card information to give to the police Posted by Mainstreet Social on Wednesday, January 3, 2024

