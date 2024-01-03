Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Ross Township police are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he stole her pickup truck at a gas station.

It happened about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Marathon station on U.S. 27 and State Route 128.

Police said they do not know the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Her belongings were also stolen.

Police put out an alert for the missing truck: a red, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado with Ohio license plate 391ZPY.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Ross Township Police Department at 513-863-2337.

Last night at approximately 7:35pm, the suspect in the below pictures assaulted and stole the victim's vehicle, from the... Posted by Ross Township Police Department on Wednesday, January 3, 2024

