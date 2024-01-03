Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Respiratory virus activity surging across the US

Seasonal virus activity is surging across the U.S. and some health experts expect even bigger bumps going into January. (CNN, TIMES SQ ALLIANCE, GETTY IMAGES)
By Mindy Gaither via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Seasonal virus activity is surging across the U.S. and some health experts expect even bigger bumps going into January.

“We are seeing an enormous amount of COVID. Fortunately, a lot of that is in the outpatient setting, not necessarily in the hospital like we had seen in years past. Influenza is rampant,” Dr. Denise Millstine, an internist with the Mayo Clinic, said.

Two-thirds of states are reporting flu activity that’s high or very high and it’s accelerating. So far, there are 7 million confirmed illnesses, 73,000 hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths related to flu.

Nationally, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows COVID-19 levels in wastewater are very high, higher than this time last year in every region.

Weekly emergency department visits rose 12%, and hospitalizations jumped about 17% in the most recent week. With cases surging, some hospitals are requiring masks once again.

“It’s typical that we see a surge in these viruses at this time of year,” Millstine said. “Although it does seem to be a bit more this year than in years past.”

Millstine said to protect yourself and others by being vaccinated against these spreading viruses. She also recommended practicing other preventive measures like staying home when you’re sick, washing your hands and masking up if you don’t feel well but have to be around others.

“The more we expose one another, the more we’ll see an increase in these infections,” she said.

RSV activity is showing signs of slowing in some parts of the U.S. but many measures, including hospitalization rates, remain elevated.

Overall, young children and older adults are most affected

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday
Middletown High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tri-State school in mourning after teacher passes away
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council

Latest News

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack
The killing of Saleh Arouri, the most senior Hamas member slain since the war in Gaza erupted...
Israel’s Mossad chief vows to hunt down Hamas members a day after senior figure killed in strike
Former President Donald Trump asks Maine court to overturn the secretary of state’s decision...
Ballot battle: Donald Trump files appeal in Maine
Colorado police say they arrested a burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber to...
Burglar busted while attempting to use Uber as getaway driver, police say