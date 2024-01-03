Saturday: First Alert Weather Day: Wet to Slushy Snow Event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The low and high temperatures in Cincinnati, through 7pm Wednesday, were 23º and 43º.

Clouds increase this evening ahead of a week cold front that will move through the tri-state overnight. A few sprinkles or snow flurries will be possible, but this is a mainly dry front that will only deliver clouds and slightly cooler conditions for Thursday.

Thursday starts off with cloudy skies, but clouds will decrease through the day to become mostly sunny in the afternoon. High temperatures will be a tad cooler with the thermometer only reaching the upper 30s.

Friday will be cold at sunrise with widespread thick frost as morning lows will fall into the low 20s thanks to clear skies and light winds. Friday will see increasing clouds during the day and will become mostly cloudy.

Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day from dawn through the evening hours because of impacts from a wintry mix of precipitation.

There are many uncertainties about the timing, location and amounts of snow accumulation at this time, but we do know is that this will be a snow to rain/snow event and that surface temperatures will be too warm for widespread icy travel impacts. As of Wednesday evening, the areas most likely to see slushy snow accumulations will be areas southeast of I-71. Stay tuned as we get closer and analyze more data.

Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s during the afternoon, so any snow accumulations will be slushy and impacts will be limited. Overnight low temperatures Saturday night into

Sunday morning will be near freezing, so a few icy spots can’t be ruled out on bridges and overpasses, but nothing widespread. Sunday will also have areas of rain/snow shower activity, though it will be more isolated and dry out late in the day.

Monday will be dry with more clouds than sun for the bulk of the day with seasonable temperatures as morning lows will be in the upper 20s and highs will be in the low 40s.

We’re also keeping a close eye on a potent system that will bring the threat of heavy rain, a few thunderstorms and strong winds on Tuesday. This may become a First Alert Weather Day, so stay tuned as we get closer. Additionally, this same system will deliver the threat for snow showers and windy conditions for next Wednesday. This could also become a First Alert Weather Day.

The two week outlook from the Climate Prediction Center indicates that temperatures will be near-to-slightly below normal temperatures with near-to-slightly above average precipitation. This means through the middle of January, expect high temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s and low temperatures in the upper 20s with some opportunities of rain and possible snow showers in the mix.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.