Sentencing abruptly halted for man who pleaded guilty to zip-tying teen stepdaughter

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County man who recently pleaded guilty to charges in connection with zip-tying his teenage stepdaughter to a bed is now trying to withdraw his plea.

The stunning development was announced at James Evans’ sentencing hearing on Wednesday and delayed it, at least for now.

Butler County Common Pleas Judge Daniel Haughey immediately revoked his bond and ordered him taken into custody.

The judge ordered a competency evaluation for Evans, 39, and scheduled the case to return to court on Feb. 20.

If the evaluation determines Evans is competent, he will be sentenced at that time, the judge told his lawyers.

Reached for comment, Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser said: “I am hopeful and confident he will get all the due process he is entitled to and then be sentenced on his guilty plea.”

Evans pleaded guilty back on Oct. 30 to felonious assault and endangering children, admitting he abused the 14-year-old in August 2022.

Three other charges were dismissed at that time as part of his plea deal with prosecutors: abduction, domestic violence, and a second count of endangering children, court records show.

The teenager escaped and ran to a nearby business where an employee called for help, according to Fairfield Township police.

She had injuries to her neck and wrists and burns on her palms that were severe enough for first responders to take her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township for treatment, police have said.

Two other family members also were charged in connection with the incident and pleaded guilty as well.

In addition to Evans, the teen’s mother, Sara Evans, and grandfather, Robert Evans, all tied the girl to the bed so she would not run away, according to Fairfield Township police.

James Evans was heard on a police body camera recording explaining that he used zip ties to hook her to a bed and wrapped a ratchet strap around her feet to make sure she couldn’t escape, police said last year.

“They admitted to it,” Fairfield Township Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said. “I mean, they, if anything, tried to explain why they did what they did.”

James Evans spelled out to the officer why he tied the teen to her bed, according to the recording:

James Evans: She [stepdaughter] threatened to kill us. Oh, I got it on video.

Officer: Did you call us last night?

James Evans: No, we were trying to get her back in to see her counselor.

Sara Evans would cut her free from the bed, but only to use the bathroom, police said. Once the girl relieved herself, her mother tied her back down to the bed.

She pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse and attempted endangering children.

Her grandfather pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering.

Their sentencing dates are not set yet. So far, there are no indications in court records either one wants to change their pleas.

