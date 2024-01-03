Sentencing day for man who pleaded guilty to zip-tying stepdaughter to bed

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who pleaded guilty to zip-tying his teenage stepdaughter to the bed will learn his fate Wednesday.

James Evans is scheduled to be sentenced at any minute in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Evans, 39, pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 to felonious assault and endangering children for abusing the then-14-year-old victim. It was reported on Aug. 16, 2022, court records show.

Three other charges were dismissed as part of his plea deal with prosecutors: abduction, domestic violence, and a second count of endangering children, court records show.

Two other family members were charged in connection with the abuse and recently pleaded guilty.

In addition to Evans, the teen’s mother, Sara Evans, and grandfather, Robert Evans, all tied the girl to the bed so she would not run away, according to Fairfield Township police.

James Evans was heard on a police body camera recording explaining that he used zip ties to hook her to a bed and wrapped a ratchet strap around her feet to make sure she couldn’t escape, police said last year.

“They admitted to it,” Fairfield Township Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said. “I mean, they, if anything, tried to explain why they did what they did.”

James Evans spelled out to the officer why he tied the teen to her bed, according to the recording:

James Evans: She [stepdaughter] threatened to kill us. Oh, I got it on video.

Officer: Did you call us last night?

James Evans: No, we were trying to get her back in to see her counselor.

Sara Evans would cut her free from the bed, but only to use the bathroom, police said. Once the girl relieved herself, her mother tied her back down to the bed.

The teenager escaped and ran to a nearby business where an employee called for help, police said.

She had injuries to her neck and wrists and burns on her palms that were severe enough for first responders to take her to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Liberty Township for treatment, according to police.

In September, the teen’s mother pleaded guilty to attempted child abuse and attempted endangering children.

Her grandfather pleaded guilty to attempted child endangering.

Both are expected to be sentenced soon.

