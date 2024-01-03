Contests
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation

FBI joins investigation into dismembered body found in November
By Tayler Davis and Mary LeBus
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati detectives are left with many unanswered questions and not enough evidence in the homicide case of an unknown woman whose torso was found in a wooded area two months ago.

On Wednesday, the Cincinnati Homicide Unit and the FBI Evidence Response Team continued their search in the 1600 block of Baltimore Avenue where the woman’s body was found by a passerby on Nov. 5, 2023.

More body parts were found in the area where investigators were searching, according to Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco. The coroner did explain that is unclear if the body parts are from the body found last year.

“Obviously, this is a very disturbing scene - for the neighbors in this area, for the Cincinnati community, for anybody. I know I’ve been in law enforcement for 33 years and I have not seen anything of this nature,” Cincinnati Police Capt. Steve Saunders said.

Cincinnati police are working with local, state and federal agents to determine who the victim is by checking missing persons reports from all over to see if there is a Cincinnati connection.

“I think once we do determine [who the victim is], that will open this investigation wide open so we’re trying to do that as best we can [...] that’s why we’re out here today,” he explained.

Police are also working with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for a possible genealogy DNA test, however, Capt. Saunders says it could take a while to get the results back.

While several agencies are helping local officers find evidence and information, the job does not stop at law enforcement - it extends to the public as well.

“This can’t just be a local search, this has to be a national search for us to figure out how this person is connected,” he said.

Debunking the serial killer rumor

People had a frenzy on social media about the possibility of a serial killer in the Greater Cincinnati Area after hearing about the body found in North Fairmount, our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer reported in November.

But police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office quickly debunked that rumor days after the news was released.

Two months later, Capt. Saunders continues to say the same.

“I do want to reassure people that when this happened, there were a lot of rumors and speculation that there’s a serial killer or something like that associated, that this is ‘more than one time’ - this is the only instance that this happened in Cincinnati,” he said Wednesday.

What do we know about the victim?

Hamilton County Coroner Dr. Lakshmi Kode Sammarco listed a few of the woman’s characteristics during a press conference back in November 2023.

The coroner believes the victim was a Black woman who was possibly in her late 20s to early 30s and who was pregnant about three years ago. Police say they do not know if that child was born.

The victim also did not have any clothing or jewelry on her when she died, Dr. Sammarco said.

It is believed that the woman died on Nov. 3 or Nov. 4 and was dismembered afterward.

As police and FBI continue to search for evidence, reveal the identity of the victim and find a possible suspect, Cincinnati officers are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if they have any information on the case.

