What to know about Miles Robinson, top MLS free agent and FC Cincinnati’s newest player

CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - FC Cincinnati has fortified the center back position with the signing of U.S. men’s national team player Miles Robinson, according to our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The 26-year-old Robinson will sign for Cincinnati for the 2024 season with an option year in 2025, multiple sources with direct knowledge of the signing confirmed to The Enquirer. The signing was first reported by Tom Bogert of The Athletic.

FC Cincinnati prevailed in the bidding for Robinson’s services even after other offers domestically, as well as reported interest from abroad. FCC staffers were confident about their recruitment pitch to Robinson in the days immediately following the player’s mid-December visit to Cincinnati.

Robinson arrives at FC Cincinnati following six full seasons with Atlanta United. During that time, he became an MLS Cup champion, a prominent USMNT player and, eventually, arguably the most prominent free agent of the current offseason.

What to know about Miles Robinson

Robinson has 123 career MLS appearances and 111 starts − all with Atlanta United, where he was a two-time MLS Best XI honoree. After a career-best 33 starts in 2019, Robinson made 26 starts for Atlanta United this past season.

Robinson’s busy 2023 put to rest any concerns of a hangover from injury. After a 2022 season in which he was recovering after rupturing his left Achilles , which limited him to just likely caused him to miss the 2022 FIFA men’s World Cup in Qatar, Robinson’s 26 starts this past season were the second-most of his career.

FC Cincinnati wasn’t shy about Robinson’s recruitment. Locals were alerted to the possibility of the recruitment efforts by the “Miles for Cincy” message that scrolled across TQL Stadium’s lighted exterior fins on Dec. 13, 2023. The message was witnessed from surrounding neighborhoods and as far away as Mt. Adams.

