Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
Snow possible this weekend
Middletown High School students and staff are mourning the loss of one of their own.
Tri-State school in mourning after teacher passes away
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
The shooting death of a 27-year-old man in Mt. Healthy on New Year’s Day is a homicide,...
27-year-old man shot in Mt. Healthy homicide

Latest News

Woman speaks out after man accused of exposing himself at gas station
Man arrested after being accused of exposing himself in Norwood
A new Ohio social media law will go into effect on Jan. 15, requiring companies to get...
Ohio Lt. Gov. Husted voices support for new social media law
Waylon J. Schlichtkrull was arrested on Dec. 31, 2023 in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Indiana man arrested for molesting children in Jefferson County, police say
Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand