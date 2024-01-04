2 kittens rescued from engine compartment in Batavia

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Service techs at the Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall made a surprising discovery while doing a routine oil change on a truck.

John Adams, a service tech, opened the hood of the RAM truck and found two kittens curled up - one on the vehicle’s battery and another in the engine compartment.

The driver is from Hammersville, Ohio, which is about a 30 mile drive from the shop.

The kitten on the battery was easy to get out, but Adams was having difficulty getting the second one.

Moments later, the entire service department stepped in to help rescue the other kitten. It took about an hour to get both kittens out safely, Service Advisor Rodney Hodges said.

“This is not the first time I have seen this,” stated Hodges. “In fact, I rescued our own cat in a similar situation 8 years ago.”

The owner of the truck said they had no idea the kittens were inside their vehicle.

It is not uncommon for animals to hide in vehicles for warmth during the cold weather months so it is important to take a look underneath, bang on the hood or honk the horn before driving off somewhere, Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall said.

The League of Animal Welfare, a shelter located in Batavia, Ohio, picked up the kittens once they were rescued.

Reach out to the League for Animal Welfare at 513-735-2299 and ask for the “Wyler Kittens” if you are interested in adopting them.

Two kittens were rescued from a truck engine compartment at Jeff Wyler Eastgate Auto Mall. (Provided: Jeff Wyler)

