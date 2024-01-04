Contests
Actors sought for film being shot in the Tri-State

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you are looking for your big break in the film world, you might not have to go to Hollywood to find it.

Film Cincinnati is now casting for the feature film “Control Freak.”

Producers are looking for three people to fill a trio of principal roles and 79 background actors.

Principal roles include “The Sanshi,” a costumed demon; Aunt Thuy, a female Vietnamese in her ‘50s and “Sang,” a male Vietnamese in his mid-60s.

Filming will be done in Covington and the surrounding areas, according to Film Cincinnati. The shooting dates are expected to be in mid-February and run for about a month.

Principal actors should email casting director Abigail Esmena at abi@auditionroom513.com with name, role interested in and height.

Background actors should apply online.

