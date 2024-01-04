Contests
Almost half of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, survey finds

U.S. consumer debt is over $16 trillion
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(InvestigateTV) — Around 48% of Americans plan to manage their money better in 2024, according to a recent survey by Allianz.

To do this, Virginia Credit Union Financial Coach Cherry Dale said it is essential to have a plan.

Dale suggested people start by thinking about their priorities – financially and as a family. Rank priorities and map them out, she recommended.

She said for many, a top priority should be tackling debt right away.

“Separate yourself emotionally because you can get overwhelmed by that,” Dale suggested. “But once you sit down, find out how much debt you actually owe, what the interest rate is.”

She said once it is all written down, then rank the debt in order of importance to pay off.

There’s “good debt” and “bad debt.” Bad debt is a payday loan or credit cards. Dale said to tackle that first, then move to car loans and student loans.

Good debt is anything where you build equity or it enhances your life, like a mortgage. That’s the lowest priority, according to Dale.

Lastly, Dale said to meet with family. Get everyone on the same page about what needs to be paid off first and how to get there.

