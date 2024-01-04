Bengals Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson voted to Pro Bowl team

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were voted to the AFC Pro Bowl team, according to a team statement

This is the third time Chase and Hendrickson have been selected.

Chase led Cincinnati with 96 receptions for 1,197 yards and seven touchdowns. He set a career mark for receptions this season, the most for a Bengal since A.J. Green caught 98 in 2013.

He’s the eighth player in NFL history and the second Bengal to have 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons. He’s the fifth Bengal to make the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons, joining Bob Trumpy, Isaac Curtis, Cris Collinsworth and Green.

Hendrickson is tied for the league lead in sacks with 17, the second most in team history behind Coy Bacon who had 22 in 1976.

Running back Joe Mixon and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were both voted as alternates for the game.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Cincinnati hosts the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at PayCor Stadium in the last game of the regular season.

