Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms

Bengals Ja’Marr Chase, Trey Hendrickson voted to Pro Bowl team

Trey Hendrickson (left) and Ja'Marr Chase were voted to the 2024 AFC Pro Bowl team on...
Trey Hendrickson (left) and Ja'Marr Chase were voted to the 2024 AFC Pro Bowl team on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. This the third year in a row the two have made the team.(Photos provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson were voted to the AFC Pro Bowl team, according to a team statement

This is the third time Chase and Hendrickson have been selected.

Chase led Cincinnati with 96 receptions for 1,197 yards and seven touchdowns. He set a career mark for receptions this season, the most for a Bengal since A.J. Green caught 98 in 2013.

He’s the eighth player in NFL history and the second Bengal to have 1,000 receiving yards in his first three seasons. He’s the fifth Bengal to make the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons, joining Bob Trumpy, Isaac Curtis, Cris Collinsworth and Green.

Hendrickson is tied for the league lead in sacks with 17, the second most in team history behind Coy Bacon who had 22 in 1976.

Running back Joe Mixon and offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. were both voted as alternates for the game.

The Pro Bowl is scheduled for Feb. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando. Cincinnati hosts the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at PayCor Stadium in the last game of the regular season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car split in two after a single-vehicle crash in Anderson Township on Wednesday afternoon.
Car split in 2 after crash in Anderson Township, coroner at the scene
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
FBI agents and Cincinnati police continue to search for evidence and answers on Wednesday in a...
More body parts found as FBI, police continue dismembered body investigation
The FOX19 NOW Weather Team is watching for the possibility of wet snow on Saturday.
First Alert Weather Day: Wet, slushy snow coming Saturday
Ross Township police say they are searching for a carjacking suspect who hurt a woman as he...
Police search for carjacking suspect who fled Butler County gas station in woman’s truck

Latest News

Ring surveillance camera video showed a man leaving a Milford bar after stealing a Tee Higgins...
WATCH: Person runs out of Milford bar with stolen Tee Higgins cutout
A Ring surveillance camera captured the theft of a Tee Higgins cutout from Mainstreet Social...
WATCH: Person runs out of Milford bar with stolen Tee Higgins cutout
Hamilton FOP responds to viral Oxford police incident
Oxford police looking into why viral surveillance video wasn’t part of review
It’s not easy to pull off a perfect attendance record, but one local man has been doing it at...
Tri-State man’s perfect Kings Island attendance record