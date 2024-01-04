Contests
Bengals’ Ted Karras leads voting for NFL’s Man of the Year Award

Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) looks on during pre-game warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)(Terrance Williams | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Ted Karras leads the voting for one of the NFL’s most highly regarded honors.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is given to the player who works to make positive impacts on his community.

All 32 teams nominate a player and this year, the Bengals nominated Karras for his continued support and work with the Village of Merici.

Based in Karras’ hometown of Indianapolis, the Village of Merici provides an independent living space for adults with developmental disabilities.

His Bengals teammates and Who Dey nation have shown their support on social media for Karras.

Currently, Karras is No. 1 on the leaderboard. [VOTE HERE]

There is just a little more than a month before the NFL announces the Man of the Year Award on Feb. 8.

The winner could receive up to $35,000 for the charity of their choice.

