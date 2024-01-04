Bengals’ Ted Karras leads voting for NFL’s Man of the Year Award

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Ted Karras leads the voting for one of the NFL’s most highly regarded honors.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award is given to the player who works to make positive impacts on his community.

All 32 teams nominate a player and this year, the Bengals nominated Karras for his continued support and work with the Village of Merici.

Based in Karras’ hometown of Indianapolis, the Village of Merici provides an independent living space for adults with developmental disabilities.

His Bengals teammates and Who Dey nation have shown their support on social media for Karras.

Currently, Karras is No. 1 on the leaderboard. [VOTE HERE]

I cannot thank you enough Cincinnati ! Let’s finish the #WPMOYChallenge strong and bring it home for the @VillageofMerici. RT/QT to enter to win 2 tickets (Section 101) to this Sunday’s game. Let’s go end it the right way. Who Dey! #WPMOYChallenge Karras pic.twitter.com/VSh5ttA4sK — Teddy Karras (@_teddy_k) January 3, 2024

There is just a little more than a month before the NFL announces the Man of the Year Award on Feb. 8.

The winner could receive up to $35,000 for the charity of their choice.

