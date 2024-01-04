Contests
Charcuterie meat products sold at Sam’s Club recalled over salmonella concerns

Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.
Some charcuterie meat products sold at Sam's Club locations in eight states are being recalled.(Source: USDA/FSIS)
By Kimberly Wright
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) - If you’ve purchased some charcuterie meats at Sam’s Club recently, it’s time to check your refrigerator.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is recalling certain ready-to-eat charcuterie sampler meat products from Busseto Foods of Mount Olive, New Jersey, over concerns the products may be tainted by salmonella. They are also trying to determine if the products are related to a multistate salmonella outbreak.

The meat products, manufactured on Oct. 30, 20203, are 18-ounce plastic tray packages labeled “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and marked with a best-if-used-by date of April 27, 2024.

The meat products, manufactured on Oct. 30, 20203, are 18-ounce plastic tray packages labeled “Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler Prosciutto, Sweet Sopressata, and Dry Coppa” with lot code L075330300 and marked with a best-if-used-by date of April 27, 2024. (Source: USDA/FSIS)

The products were sold as a twin pack with two 9-ounce packages and were shipped to Sam’s Clubs in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that these potentially tainted products may still be in people’s refrigerators. Those who have them shouldn’t eat them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

The possible contamination came to light when the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s test of product sample came back positive for salmonella.

Food Safety and Inspection Service said it is investigating a multistate outbreak of salmonella with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state public health partners. Further testing is needed to figure out if these meat products are related to that outbreak, the agency said.

Consumption of contaminated food can cause salmonellosis, a bacterial foodborne illness that most commonly causes diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within six hours to six days. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

People who are young, old or with compromised immune systems may experience a more serious illness. Those concerned about possible contamination-related illness should contact their healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.

