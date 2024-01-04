Contests
Clermont County school staff allowed to carry guns

Staff who choose to carry on campus would have to meet specific qualifications.
By Brenda Ordonez
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County school is allowing teachers and staff to carry guns.

The New Richmond Exempted Village School District posted signs at buildings announcing staff were legally allowed to carry after the beginning of the new year.

“It’s just to let our community and visitors that come to our campus know we have a policy in place where staff members here could be potentially armed,” Superintendent Tracey Miller said.

Miller said the district had conversations over two years about allowing staff members to carry on campus. The conversations included input on guidelines from various community stakeholders like first responders.

“It’s a very significant decision,” Miller said. “It took a lot of time and it was finally a few months ago when the policy was put into place.”

Staff who choose to carry on campus would have to meet specific qualifications:

  • Have a valid gun license
  • Complete specific training through the State of Ohio
  • Complete a mandatory drug screening
  • Conceal their weapon at all times
  • Staff would be given biometric safes for storage
  • Verified employees could only chamber weapons under specific conditions
  • Staff can only use approved ammunition

Miller said staff would have to continue meeting qualifications to carry firearms.

